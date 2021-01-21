Indianapolis police make arrest in 32-year-old woman’s murder

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 35-year-old Carl Davis for his alleged role in a woman's murder on the city's north side. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman on the city’s north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Thursday arrested 35-year-old Carl Davis for his alleged involvement in the murder of 32-year-old Ashley Davis.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office had previously identified the 32-year-old victim as Ashley Bell.

Davis died on Jan. 12 after she was shot in the 3900 block of Boulevard Place.

Officers were called to the area just before 3 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Davis had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in extreme critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Detectives identified Carl Davis as a suspect and arrested him on Thursday. He is facing a preliminary charge of murder.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.