Indy woman arrested after road rage shooting incident on I-70

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Tony Brunenkant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Around 8:24 p.m. on Thursday, Indiana State Police responded to a report of an alleged road rage incident involving shots fired on I-70 westbound near Rural road and Keystone avenue.

Preliminary investigation determined a passenger of a white Chevrolet Impala allegedly pointed a handgun out the window and fired several shots at a tan Buick, according to Indiana State Police. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Maya Williams, 20, of Indianapolis, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Marion County Jail after ISP troopers were able to locate the suspected Chevrolet on the shoulder of I-65 northbound near Meridian street, broken down due to mechanical issues.

There were two other occupants of the Chevrolet. They were not arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information is gathered.

