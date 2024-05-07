IPS teacher honored with ‘Teacher of the Year’ award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’ and WISH-TV is shining a spotlight on a teacher being recognized for her work.

Delany Schad, a fourth-grade teacher at Clarence Farrington School 61 – Indianapolis Public Schools, has been named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year by Teachers of Tomorrow.

Teachers of Tomorrow says it is the nation’s leading alternative teacher certification program. Schad joined Daybreak on Tuesday to discuss the achievement.

“It’s a great honor. Honestly, you know, I think anyone my age getting into a career this early, two years in and having that honor, having imposter syndrome is pretty, pretty real. So getting that is just like the stamp of approval that really solidifies that I’m in the right career path,” Schad said.

Schad says she graduated from IUPUI with a communication degree but wasn’t sure what career she wanted to pursue. However, a chance encounter with her former second-grade teacher sparked a revelation that led her to take action and pursue her dreams.

“She’s like ‘I always thought you’d be a teacher’ and that kind of really struck a nerve with me,” she said. “So, I started researching and found Teachers of Tomorrow, which is the school that I’m going to to get my certification. Then, I just kind of found it latched on, quit my job, and started substituting until I could get into a classroom of my own.”

Along with the award, Schad will receive $500 for classroom supplies and/or professional development. The Teachers of Tomorrow program allowed her to pursue her passion for teaching without financial constraints.

When asked about why she loves being a teacher, Schad said, “I primarily love it so much because of my fourth graders. I mean, my class last year, my class this year, they’re just the best kids.” She added, “I pride myself every day going in and making sure that my kids know that I’m there for them, and know that I care about them, that I’m ready to hear them. If they’re dealing with something outside of school, let’s work through that and then we can focus on the grades and the curriculum.”

Jona Atkins, Principal at School 61, says Schad’s journey into the world of education has been nothing short of amazing.

“Ms. Schad’s acknowledgment by Teachers for Tomorrow underscores the dedication to students and families exhibited daily by the staff at Clarence Farrington 61,” Atkins said in a release. “Described as an outstanding educator, she consistently endeavors to impact her students’ lives through both academic instruction and emotional support.”

Watch the full interview above to hear more.