ISP: Kentucky man arrested for attempted rape of unconscious female along I-65

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky man is facing several charges including attempted rape after an Indiana State Police trooper witnessed him attempting to sexually assault an unconscious woman along I-65 Thursday night.

ISP says Michael Glover, 38, of Elizabethtown, Ky., was arrested and now faces the following charges:

Attempted rape

Public intoxication, endangering life of another

Public intoxication, endangering own life

Disorderly conduct

Public nudity

Troopers were called to mile marker 21.9 of northbound I-65 just before 7 p.m. Thursday on reports of a truck stopped partially in the road. A caller told authorities they had almost crashed into the truck because it was hard to see and it had no headlights or taillights on.

When troopers arrived, they found Glover attempting to sexually assault an unconscious female.

Troopers also believed Glover was intoxicated and found open alcoholic containers in the truck.

During the investigation, troopers learned Glover could not identify the unconscious female and that they were new acquaintances.

Troopers also say the victim was unable to remember how or why she was found in Indiana.

Glover was booked into the Clark County Jail.