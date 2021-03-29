‘It’s hard being without her’: Mother pleads for help finding daughter’s killer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been almost one year since Ashayla Spearmon’s death.

Her mom Yulanda Spearmon is now pleading with the public to help police generate new leads.

“It’s hard being without her,” Yulanda said. “Knowing that her birthday is coming and her not being able to come home and we miss her.”

Around 7 p.m. on May 22, police believe 19-year-old Ashayla Spearmon was shot near North Sherman Drive and East 38th Street. Her mom Yulanda says her daughter had gone out to a candlelight vigil for her friend, Ezekiel Simmons, who had been killed in a car crash.

Police believe a couple of friends drove Ashayla to the Phillips 66 gas station at 34th Street and Keystone Avenue where they called 911 for help.

“I just know that Memorial Day weekend she went to go pay her respects for someone’s else life and lost hers,” Yulanda said.

Yulanda says she wants whoever shot her daughter to be held accountable.

“I know there was a thousand people out there, but nobody would come forward, nobody has seen anything and it’s been rough,” Yulanda said. “That’s my baby.”

What makes this case even more puzzling, Yulanda says, is that her daughter had no enemies.

“I mean everybody loved her, loved to be around her; everybody say they miss her,” Yulanda said. “So she was very lovable and everybody loved Ashayla.”

So far police say a motive for the murder remains a mystery. Unless people come forward, those questions will remain unanswered, and police hope someone will step forward as they’ve seen in other murder cases.

“We’re hoping that in Ashayla’s case, this level of cooperation will continue and somebody will have the confidence, will have the courage, and will be able to give her mom Yulanda some peace,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).