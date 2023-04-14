January home fire death ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A January home fire death was ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

On Saturday, January 7, just after 7 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a home fire on the 9000 block of East 18th Street. Police arrived the scene to assist the Indianapolis Fire Department and observed a male with injuries consistent with trauma.

The male, later identified as 70-year-old Charles Linstrum, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

IMPD and the Marion County Coroner’s Office investigated the scene and collected evidence.

On Tuesday, The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the death to be a homicide. IMPD is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information was asked contact Det. Daniel Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.