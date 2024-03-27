Juvenile injured in shooting at apartment complex off East 38th Street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Blue Spruce Lane just after 4:15 p.m. (WISH PHOTO/Adele Reicher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting on the city’s northeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Blue Spruce Lane just after 4:15 p.m. That is located at The Villages At Mill Crossing apartments near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Officers located a juvenile with injuries consisting of gunshot wounds. Police say the juvenile was reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD did not say what led to the shooting or the age or gender of the juvenile shot. No further information was immediately provided.

A 13-year-old boy died on the same street, Blue Spruce Lane, in November.