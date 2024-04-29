Search
Knox County business co-owner arrested for voyeurism

Dustin McCandless, 50, of Bicknell. (Provided Photo/Knox Count Jail online jailtracker)
by: Daja Stowe
EDWARDSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Bicknell man was arrested Monday morning after he was accused of recording a woman using a hidden camera in the restroom at Patriot Rescue and Safety, a business that provides safety training in Knox County.

Indiana State Police say Dustin McCandless, 50, allegedly used a hidden video camera to record a woman using the restroom at Patriot Rescue and Safety on the Duke Energy property in Edwardsport.

McCandless is a co-owner of Patriot Rescue and Safety and is a contractor operating at Duke Energy, a release said.

A search warrant was executed on March 6 by state police and seized numerous electronic items from the Patriot Rescue and Safety office.

The Knox County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges after reviewing evidence against McCandless and issued a warrant for his arrest.

At 11:03 a.m., McCandless turned himself in to the police and was arrested for voyeurism. He was taken to the Knox County Jail but has since been released after posting bond.

Edwardsport is about a 2 hours drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

