Crime Watch 8

Kokomo man, already in jail, faces child-porn charges

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man who was already in the Howard County jail now faces child-pornography charges, the Kokomo Police Department said in a Friday news release.

An arrest warrant charges Matthew A. Powell, 38, of Kokomo, with three counts of child exploitation, and two counts of possession of child pornography.

The release said Powell was incarcerated at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on an unrelated charge when served with the warrant. The release did not say what the unrelated charge was.

Police were tipped off in March 2021 when Kik Messenger shared a cybertip with three videos depicting child sexual abuse material. On Sept. 6, Kokomo investigators raided Powell’s home in the 1700 block of North Leeds Street and found a cellphone with evidence of child sexual abuse material.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or abailey@cityofkokomo.org. People can give anonymous tips through Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 800-262-8477 or by using the Tip411 app.