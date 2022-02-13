Crime Watch 8

Life without parole off table in 2017 Southport police officer’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A sentence of life without parole is off the table for a man standing trial in the 2017 death of a Southport police officer.

Jason Dane Brown, 32, faces a murder charge in the deadly shooting of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan.

In December, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to drop its death penalty request in exchange for the judge, instead of a jury, hearing the case.

On Friday, Marion Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said the prosecution had not established evidence for a sentence of life without parole.

The defense is scheduled to begin presenting its case on Monday.

Brown faces up to 65 years in prison on the murder charge.