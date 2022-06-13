Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for fatal Sunday shooting along Mitthoeffer Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man for a Sunday night shooting that killed a man and injured two other people on the city’s east side.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Ernesto Gillot for murder, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

IMPD was called to an incomplete 911 call just after 6:40 p.m. Sunday at 3702 N. Mitthoeffer Road. That’s a shopping mall with several businesses just south of 38th Street. Officers arrived to find the men in a van in the parking lot, said IMPD Capt. Mike Leepper.

The man in his late 30s was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died, Leepper said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man and determine his cause of death.

Two other people in the van received minor injuries from glass or shrapnel during the shooting, Leepper. Police did not immediately provide additional information about them. Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument.

“This is the second homicide that we’ve had at this intersection in just a matter of days,” Leepper said, adding that “it’s unacceptable.”

An arrest was announced Friday in the shooting that happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at a Marathon gas station at 38th and Mitthoeffer.

Leepper said the people who live around 38th and Mitthoeffer deserve to go to local businesses and “not have to worry about gunfire in the parking lot.”

Leepper believes the area had many people around when the shooting happened, and it’s witnesses who help police solve crimes. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or to e-mail him.