Man arrested for fatal Thursday night shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man for a Thursday night shooting that killed a man on the city’s east side.
Darius Butts, 41, was arrested for murder at the scene of the shooting, a gas station at 9950 E. 38th St., according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were called to the gas station just before 11 p.m. and found a large crowd of people and a man who had died after being shot.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the person who died and determine the cause of death.