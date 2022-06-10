Crime Watch 8

Man arrested for fatal Thursday night shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday to 9950 E. 38th St. That's the address for a Marathon Gas station at Mitthoeffer Road. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man for a Thursday night shooting that killed a man on the city’s east side.

Darius Butts, 41, was arrested for murder at the scene of the shooting, a gas station at 9950 E. 38th St., according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the gas station just before 11 p.m. and found a large crowd of people and a man who had died after being shot.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the person who died and determine the cause of death.