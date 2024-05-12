Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘All INdiana Politics’: May 12, 2024

All INdiana Politics: May 12, 2024

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 government reporter Garrett Bergquist talks to Senator Mike Braun. Braun talks about his GOP primary win, rivals pledging their support, his next steps, and much more.

Later in the show, News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in Jennifer McCormick, a Democratic candidate for governor. McCormick talks about going against Braun, her campaign, fighting for reproductive rights and education, and much more.

Last but not least, Sanchez brings in two members of Indiana’s best political team, Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates, to discuss Braun’s win and GOP voters, Democrat Valerie McCray getting a historic senate nomination, Biden threatening to cut off aid to Israel, and much more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Community Link: Advocating for domestic...
Community Link /
Westfield businesses contribute $35K to...
Local News /
Indiana tax changes drive General...
Political News /
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja...
Sports /
Bicyclist hit, killed in Tippecanoe...
Local News /
Despite Indiana’s strong record of...
Political News /
Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and...
Entertainment /
The Spark Coffee bolsters Speedway...
Month of May /