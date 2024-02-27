Search
Man arrested in connection to missing person; police call it murder

Jonathon Christy (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man on Tuesday was arrested in connection to a missing person, the Kokomo Police Department says.

Brandi Bradley, 44, had been reported missing Feb. 11 after last having contact with her family Jan. 19, the police said Tuesday in a post through a private software provider. Investigators received information that led them to a remote location, although the post did not say if a body was found or provide specifics on the location.

Jonathon Christy, 39, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, police say.

Police say Christy was taken to the Howard County jail, but its online information did not show him as an inmate at midafternoon Tuesday.

News 8 on Tuesday afternoon reached out to the department public information officer, Lt. Charlie Fourkiller, for more information.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Kokomo police.

