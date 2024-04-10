Man charged with murder of mother in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 30-year-old Zionsville man was charged Thursday with the murder of his mother, court documents say.

The body of Kristin Bixler was found Monday outside a Zionsville home, the documents say.

Graham Murphy Bixler was charged with murder Thursday in Boone Circuit Court. He was in the Boone County jail on Thursday afternoon following his Tuesday afternoon arrest.

Court documents show Kristin Bixler’s daughter called Zionsville Police Department about 11:30 a.m. Monday to check on the welfare of her mother at her home in the 5300 block of West Old 106th Street. That’s southwest of the intersection of 106th Street and Zionsville Road.

The daughter told police that Graham Bixler had moved in with his mother in mid-March. She also said said Graham Bixler had been violent in the past, including being violent with Kristin Bixler. The daughter also mentioned that Graham Bixler “has struggled with mental illness,” the court documents said.

Zionsville police said in a Wednesday social media post that, after receiving no answer at the door to the home, officers found Kristin Bixler dead on property south of her home.

Next to her body, police found a wheelbarrow, a handsaw, a shovel, a pair of shoes, a tarp, and multiple holes dug into the ground.

“It appeared as though the female had been deceased for at least 24 hours,” a police investigator wrote in the court documents.

Police also found Graham Bixler’s black 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup apparently stuck in the mud behind the home in a wooded area, court documents say.

A Tuesday morning autopsy determined Kristin Bixler died of blunt force trauma injuries to the head, and sharp force injuries to multiple parts of her body. The manner of death was ruled to a be homicide. DNA testing was being done to confirm Kristin Bixler’s identity because a positive identification by family members was not possible, court documents say.

Zionsville police later Monday learned Carmel Police Department had taken Graham Bixler to a stress center earlier that same day. He had been driving a 2007 Suzuki SX4 registered to Kristin Bixler, which Carmel police impounded. Zionsville police met with Graham Bixler at the stress center on Tuesday.

Graham Bixler refused to talk to police on Tuesday as they informed him he was charged with murder, court documents say.