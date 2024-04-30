Search
Indiana War Memorial Museum reopens after renovations

Indiana War Memorial exhibit (Provided Photo/Indiana War Memorials Facebook)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana War Memorial Museum will be re-opened on Wednesday following several months of repairs and renovations.

The museum announced the re-opening on Facebook welcoming visitors to come and see their new updates after closing its doors in October.

The War Memorial was built in 1926 to honor Hoosier veterans of World War I and features the USS Indianapolis Gallery, numerous military firearms and uniforms, an AH-1 Cobra Attack Helicopter, and hundreds of other artifacts, photos, and documents.

The museum is located at 55 E. Michigan St. and is open Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

