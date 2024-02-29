Man convicted for role in Castleton Square Mall shooting

Mugshot of Curtis Wilson, who was convicted for his role in a 2023 shooting at Castleton Square Mall. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that Curtis Wilson has been convicted for a 2023 shooting at Castleton Square Mall.

Wilson was found guilty of two counts of criminal recklessness at court trial.

On Feb. 17, 2023, Wilson and a group of friends went to Castleton Square Mall, where they encountered another group that they had previously had disagreements with. When the two groups encountered each other, Wilson grabbed a firearm from his brother’s hip and chased the group out of the mall where an exchange of gunfire occurred. Wilson sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting. No one else was injured.

“We will not tolerate young people acting recklessly and endangering others in public—especially when there are firearms involved,” Mears said. “We are lucky that no one else was injured during this incident. I am thankful for the quick action of law enforcement and the businesses and witnesses that aided in this successful prosecution.”

A sentencing hearing is set for March 28.