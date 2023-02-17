Crime Watch 8

Man injured in shooting during dispute inside Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found Friday afternoon after a shooting during a dispute inside Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis police say.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital. Shortly after the shooting, he was said to be awake and breathing, and stable at a hospital. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported its officers had used a tourniquet for first aid.

The suspect was no longer on scene, police said shortly after the shooting. No active threat remained in the area, said Officer William Young with IMPD public affairs, but the mall closed for the rest of Friday as police tried to determine what led to the shooting.

Late Friday night, IMPD said two groups in a dispute were believed to have precipitated the shooting. One person had been detained at the shooting scene, but was later released. IMPD says its detectives were working to identify others involved in the dispute.

IMPD did not immediately know if the shooting was targeted.

IMPD received multiple 911 calls shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday about a person shot at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St. Mall security reacted quickly, Young said.

“Mall security did take possession of a gun that was on scene,” said an IMPD news release issued Friday night.

The shooting was the second at Castleton Square Mall this year. A 16-year-old boy died and a man was hospitalized after a shooting on the night of Jan. 3 in the parking lot outside an entrance on the mall’s south side.

The mall, on the far northeast side of Indianapolis, is the largest mall in the state of Indiana, according to its website. Mall representatives and the mall’s owner, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, did not immediately return Associated Press calls seeking comment on the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.