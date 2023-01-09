Crime Watch 8

Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at gas station on south side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023, at a gas station near the intersection of West Thompson Road and South Harding Street. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at a gas station near the intersection of West Thompson Road and South Harding Street.

Police arrived and located two people shot. Initially, police had no information on their conditions.

IMPD later confirmed at the crime scene that the man had died. The woman was shot in the arm, and taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

A person of interest is in custody, IMPD says.