I-Team 8

Family: Innocent bystander saves mother, 4 kids during carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the family of Courtney Hall, an innocent bystander stepped in to protect her and her four kids during a carjacking Sunday night.

While Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not confirmed everyone’s role in the case, News 8 reported Sunday night that one man was shot and killed.

The Hall family says that man was the perpetrator. Hall did not want to go on camera because she is still “traumatized by the night.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a report of a person shot at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at a Marathon gas station in the 1500 block of West Thompson Road near the intersection with South Harding Street. That’s on the city’s south side.

Police arrived and located a man, who has not been identified, and a woman, Hall, who had been shot. The man died before he could be taken to hospital.

IMPD officers at the crime scene said Hall was shot in the arm and taken to Eskenazi Hospital. She was in stable condition on Monday, according to police.

Officer Samone Burris with IMPD told I-Team 8 on Monday, “Lives can be lost, people can be injured, and there’s no reason for this to have to happen within our neighborhood.”

Burris added, “All the parties involved have been identified so we’re not looking for anybody else involved in this incident and we want to ensure that we know everyone’s role.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Michael Wright at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or at michael.wright@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-8477.