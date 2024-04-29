Man dies after carjacking reported as Indianapolis gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday afternoon following a carjacking on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers just before 2:30 p.m. Monday responded to a report of a carjacking at a gas station in the 2700 block of English Avenue. That’s the roundabout for South Rural Street and Southeastern Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man with injuries of trauma in the gas station parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police put out an alert on a car, which was later spotted and pulled over on Hotl Road. The driver is being called a person of interest.