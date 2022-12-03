Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting in residential area on city’s near north side, ruled as homicide

IMPD say officers responded to a report of a person shot at 7:53 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022, in the 3700 block of North Washington Boulevard. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting on the city’s near north side Friday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD say officers responded to a report of a person shot at 7:53 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of North Washington Boulevard. That is located in a residential area off 38th Street and east of North Meridian Street. When police arrived they initially found the man in critical condition.

The man died upon arrival at IU Health Methodist Hospital, said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhamer.

He said police had no immediate information on a possible suspect and what led to the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.