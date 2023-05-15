Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies in shooting at Greenwood home

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died after an intentional shooting Monday afternoon at a home, Greenwood police say.

Police were called about 2:45 p.m. Monday to the home in the 1200 block of O’Dell Lane. That’s off U.S. 31 south of Smith Valley Road.

Investigators told News 8 they believe that an occupant in the house shot an intruder. When police arrived, the man’s body was found upstairs.

No immediate word was available on what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

Police expected to issue a news release on Tuesday about the fatal shooting.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Is This Anything?: Tony Awards...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Mixo Indy
All Indiana /
Serious injury in crash with...
Local News /
Star Jones talks 25th season...
All Indiana /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Priceless Mother’s...
Kid-ing with Kayla /
Cook Medical to cut 500...
Local News /
Lugar Tower residents sue housing...
Local News /
2023 Broad Ripple Art Fair...
All Indiana /