Man dies in shooting at Greenwood home

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died after an intentional shooting Monday afternoon at a home, Greenwood police say.

Police were called about 2:45 p.m. Monday to the home in the 1200 block of O’Dell Lane. That’s off U.S. 31 south of Smith Valley Road.

Investigators told News 8 they believe that an occupant in the house shot an intruder. When police arrived, the man’s body was found upstairs.

No immediate word was available on what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

Police expected to issue a news release on Tuesday about the fatal shooting.