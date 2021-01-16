Man dies of injuries after shooting at Lawrence home; relative arrested

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Friday, and one of his relatives was arrested after a shooting at a home in Lawrence.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the 11000 block of High Grass Drive, north of 56th Street and Sunnyside Road, on a report of a person shot.

A man was found shot there and taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said Friday.

Police believe the incident began as a disturbance between extended family members.

A man described as a relative of the victim was taken into custody at the scene and on Friday night faced a preliminary charge of murder.

No additional information about the identities or ages of the victim or the suspect was immediately released.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.