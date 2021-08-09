Crime Watch 8

Man found dead with gunshot wound on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Monday night on the east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded to a report of a person shot around 6:25 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of East Brookside Avenue. That is a residential area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and North Rural Street.

There were no suspects or witnesses, IMPD said at the crime scene. A police spokesman said the area has a high traffic count and is typically quiet.

It was not immediately known if police considered the area to be safe.

The shooting on Brookside Avenue is not related to a shooting reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Tuxedo Street, police said. The victim in that shooting was stable.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Erika.Jones@indy.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.