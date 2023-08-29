Man found guilty of 3 murders in Lebanon apartment in 2021

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A jury on Tuesday found a 42-year-old Thorntown man guilty of three murders in a Lebanon apartment in 2021, the Boone County prosecutor says.

Larry Stogsdill Jr., 40, Brannon Martin, 20, and Grace Bishop, 19, were found killed about 6:10 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021, inside an apartment in the 400 block of East Walnut Street in Lebanon.

Investigators say Chad M. Grimball had an conversation with an inmate in the Boone County jail just over 48 hours before the three people were shot in what the prosecutor described as “execution style.” Grimball was charged in December 2022.

“After committing the murders, Grimball then left the Lebanon area and purposefully disposed of the handgun and the clothes he was wearing. Forensic evidence and testimony conclusively linked Grimball to the crime scene and the weapon used to commit the killings,” Prosecutor Kent T. Eastwood said in a news release issued Tuesday.

According to court documents, Grimball was recorded several times when speaking with Boone County inmate Johnathon Thompson. Thompson in December 2022 faced charges for domestic battery and invasion of privacy involving Stogsdill’s daughter. According to one witness who spoke with detectives, Thompson wanted Stogsdill, Martin and Bishop jailed for beating him up after Thompson beat up Stogsdill’s daughter. That same witness said, “Johnathon hated Beeker (Stogsdill’s nickname) because he wouldn’t run drugs for him.”

In addition to the murders, Grimball was found guilty Tuesday of carrying a handgun without a license.

Grimball is already serving a sentence for a case in November 2020. He was convicted in April 2021 of a felony count of intimidation, and misdemeanor counts including domestic batter and battery.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 26 in Boone Circuit Court, the prosecutor says.

Statements

“Our hearts are with the families of Grace, Brannon, and Larry. We are grateful to the Jury for their service and their thoughtful verdict. We hope this verdict can help the families and our community heal.” TK Morris, major felony prosecutor in Boone County, Indiana