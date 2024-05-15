At least 1 killed in accident in Speedway on High School Road

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person was killed in an accident in Speedway on Wednesday afternoon.

Online police reports show that Speedway Police Department officers were called to the intersection of North High School Road and Embassy Row to investigate a fatal accident.

That intersection is in a residential area off Crawfordsville Road near the Interstate 74 interchange.

It was unclear how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

This story is breaking and will be updated with further information once available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.