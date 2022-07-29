Crime Watch 8

Man in prison charged with murder in Wes Montgomery Park shooting in May 2021

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 3:30 p.m. May 26, 2021, at Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane, on the city's east side. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indianapolis man who’s in an Indiana prison was charged Friday with murder and a firearm violation in connection to a May 2021 homicide at a city park, police say.

Keandre Coleman, 26, died in a shooting reported just after 3:30 p.m. May 26, 2021, at Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane, on the city’s east side. The park named after the late jazz guitarist is north of East 34th Street between Emerson and North Arlington avenues.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office released Coleman’s identity shortly after he died May 3 of this year from his injuries.

Indianapolis police in May 2021 said they believed a person in a car shot at another person in car.

On Friday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Keith Lee Bryant, 25, with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Bryant is incarcerated at Plainfield Correctional Facility on what online prison records say are charges from Madison and Marion counties. However, a check of the online court case number shows the charges are only from Marion County, where he’s been convicted multiple times of violent crimes. He’s currently in prison on three convictions for robbery (armed or bodily injury), six convictions of criminal confinement, and a conviction of unlawful firearm possession by a serious felon. His earliest release date is Dec. 18, 2028.

Bryant will have an initial hearing on the new charges at 11 a.m. Aug. 9 via Zoom in Marion Superior Court 30, online court records show.

No photo of Bryant was immediately available, according to IMPD. News 8 reached out to the Indiana Department of Correction for a photo.