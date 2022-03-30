Crime Watch 8

Man leads IMPD officers on off-road chase in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested after leading police in an off-road chase in a stolen vehicle late Tuesday night.

Officers were patrolling near Troy Avenue and South Meridian Street — an area known for stolen vehicles — and one noticed a new GMC with a dealer plate, according to police. The officer ran the plate and the truck came back as stolen.

A traffic stop was initiated at Meridian Street and Yoke Street. The vehicle fled and a chase ensued.

Police say the driver rammed two police vehicles during the chase, causing minor damage.

The male driver of the stolen vehicle was apprehended after a short standoff in the woods along Interstate 465 near the White River on the southwest side.

The firearm the man had with him came back stolen from a local location, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for chest injuries.

Police say the driver is wanted in connection with an incident in early January in which he got into a struggle with an officer and the officer discharged his weapon. No one was injured.

A woman in the passenger seat was also arrested for an unrelated warrant.