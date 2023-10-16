Man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 Lawrence homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 34-year-old Lawrence man on Monday was sentenced to more than 50 years in state prison the 2021 shooting death of a 71-year-old man.

George Oakley died in the shooting reported to Lawrence Police Department about 4 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021, in the 11000 block of High Grass Drive. That’s in a residential area near 56th Street and Sunnyside Road.

Judge Angela Dow-Davis sentenced Antawin Williams in Marion Superior Court 27 after he was found guilty in a two-day trial last month on a felony charge of murder, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, and carrying a handgun without a license.

Witnesses at the crime scene had claimed that Oakley and Williams were related, but investigators later determined that two lived in the same home. The older man lived upstairs with his caretaker, and Williams had been staying in the basement. One witness claimed that, after an argument, Williams went upstairs into Oakley’s bedroom and shot him multiple times.

Prosecutor Ryan Myers said in a statement issued after the sentencing, “Today, our office announced three significant sentencings in a murder, an act of violence that occurred in a school and a sex crime that occurred in a public park. I am proud of our trial teams’ dedication to the pursuit of justice for all victims. We will continue to hold those accountable who inflict pain and suffering on our community.”