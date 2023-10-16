Former North Central HS student sentenced 10 years in federal prison for stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former North Central High School student who stabbed another in 2021 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempted murder, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

Wyatt Maxey was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, followed by another 10 years in Marion County Community Corrections for the September 2021 stabbing of another student.

Maxey was convicted after a two-day jury trial in September of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife on school property, resulting in bodily injury.

On Sept. 8, 2021, Washinton Township police officers responded to a fight between students at North Central High School and located a teenage boy with several stab wounds, including a wound to the brain and heart.

According to witnesses, Maxey and the injured student had engaged in an argument on Instagram before the incident. During the argument, Maxey threatened to kill the student.

Witnesses told officers that a verbal altercation occurred between Maxey and the injured student, and when he attempted to run away, Maxey chased him into the school and stabbed him multiple times.

Maxey was detained immediately following the incident.

“Parents, students, and administrative staff alike should never have to fear that school could be grounds for such violence,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated in a release. “Our thoughts remain with the victim, his family, and his fellow students as they continue to navigate this difficult chapter.”

