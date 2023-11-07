Man sentenced to 63 years for woman’s fatal stabbing, dog’s injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 28-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced Monday to 63 years in prison for the stabbing death of a woman in 2021 at apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis, authorities say.

Tiffany Gough was fatally stabbed around 9:30 p.m. July 10, 2021, in the bedroom of her Lake Castleton Apartment Homes residence in the 7100 block of Constitution Drive. That’s near the intersection of 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

A jury found Jhabriel Munoz guilty on Oct. 13 of murder and the torture or mutilation of a vertebrae animal.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived at Gough’s apartment to find Munoz holding a bloody knife, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. He dropped the knife as ordered by police before being taken into custody. Gough was found with multiple stab wounds.

Police also found an injured dog in the apartment with stab wounds to the face and abdomen.

Authorities have said they were unsure what led up to the attack, as Munoz gave different accounts of the incident. Munoz first stated that he entered the residence after he heard a woman yelling for help. He claimed that he was trying to help the victim and that he had no knowledge of the knife found in his pocket. Later, Munoz said that he once gave Gough money to cover her rent and that they were friends, but he did not know her name.

Witnesses told police they had seen Munoz sitting on a bench near the apartment shortly before the stabbing happened.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for the jail booking photo of Munoz.