Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man seriously hurt, 35-year-old sought after Johnson County shooting

Johnson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office logo. (Provided Image)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A man was shot late Monday morning at a home in rural Johnson County, the sheriff says, and a 33-year-old suspect was being sought.

Jacob Pascal Harville, 35, of Franklin, was injured in the shooting that happened about 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of North County Road 625 East. That’s in northeastern Johnson County, about a 10-minute drive northeast of downtown Franklin.

Harville was in serious condition at Franciscan Health Indianapolis hospital.

Alicia Marie Haupt, of Franklin, was identified as a suspect, Sheriff Duane E. Burgess said in an email to news media.

Investigators received a search warrant to collect evidence at the home in the unincorporated community of Urmeyville, which is about 2 miles east of the I-65 overpass for East County Road 300 North.

No additional information was being shared publicly at midafternoon Monday.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

4 hurt in apartments fire...
Local News /
Great Lakes ice coverage well...
Weather Stories /
Chicago children’s hospital experiences ‘cybersecurity...
National News /
Husband of missing Carmel woman...
Local News /
3 juveniles arrested after crashing...
Indiana News /
New problem found on Boeing...
National News /
The Morning Bell: Lawrence Township...
News /
NBA set to play on...
News /