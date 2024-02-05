Man seriously hurt, 35-year-old sought after Johnson County shooting

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A man was shot late Monday morning at a home in rural Johnson County, the sheriff says, and a 33-year-old suspect was being sought.

Jacob Pascal Harville, 35, of Franklin, was injured in the shooting that happened about 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of North County Road 625 East. That’s in northeastern Johnson County, about a 10-minute drive northeast of downtown Franklin.

Harville was in serious condition at Franciscan Health Indianapolis hospital.

Alicia Marie Haupt, of Franklin, was identified as a suspect, Sheriff Duane E. Burgess said in an email to news media.

Investigators received a search warrant to collect evidence at the home in the unincorporated community of Urmeyville, which is about 2 miles east of the I-65 overpass for East County Road 300 North.

No additional information was being shared publicly at midafternoon Monday.