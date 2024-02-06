Search
Woman wanted for Johnson County shooting that seriously injured 1 arrested

Alicia Haupt, 33. Haupt was arrested for her role in a shooting in Johnson County that left a man seriously injured. (Provided Photo/Johnson County jail)
by: Michaela Springer
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A woman wanted for her role in a shooting that left a man seriously injured was taken into custody, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says.

Jacob Harville, 35, was shot around 11:45 a.m. Monday at a home in the 3000 block of North County Road 625 East. That’s in northeastern Johnson County, about a 10-minute drive northeast of downtown Franklin.

After being found by first responders, he was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 33-year-old Alicia Haupt, and announced she’d been arrested Tuesday morning.

She was being held at the Johnson County jail and was facing preliminary charges of attempted, auto theft, and pointing a firearm.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office is set to review the case and determine formal charges.

