Crime Watch 8

Man stabbed in attempted robbery downtown

Illuminated blue police lights. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was stabbed downtown in what detectives believe stemmed from an attempted robbery Sunday evening, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to a report of a person stabbed on East Washington Street. Officers arrived and located a man with two stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Detectives have spoken with witnesses to locate video footage of the incident or the suspect leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475.  If anyone has an identifying information on the suspect, they can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Garland leads hot-shooting Cavs to 122-103 win over Pacers

Indiana Pacers /

US skiers to don climate change-themed race suits at worlds

Sports /

Safety Board: Mechanical defect caused Ohio train wreck

National /

Warm work week with multiple rain chances

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.