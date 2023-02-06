Crime Watch 8

Man stabbed in attempted robbery downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was stabbed downtown in what detectives believe stemmed from an attempted robbery Sunday evening, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to a report of a person stabbed on East Washington Street. Officers arrived and located a man with two stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Detectives have spoken with witnesses to locate video footage of the incident or the suspect leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475. If anyone has an identifying information on the suspect, they can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.