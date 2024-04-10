Mother-daughter duo sentenced to combined 12 years in federal prison for bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — A mother-daughter duo has been sentenced to a total of twelve years in federal prison for robbing six Indianapolis banks.

Between April 9 and April 15, 2022, Sierra Hunt, 57, robbed four Chase Banks in the Indianapolis area. Those four holdups netted just under $27,000.

In each robbery, Hunt approached the teller, gave a note demanding the teller put money in the bag and no one would get hurt, and left with cash

One of the notes was written on the back of a Family Dollar store receipt. IMPD officers used that receipt to locate Hunt and subsequently arrest her. She was released on bond later that month.

While out on bond in October 2022, she assisted her daughter, Shamiya Hunt, as a getaway driver in two additional bank robberies.

Sierra Hunt was sentenced to just over five years in federal prison for bank robbery. Her daughter received nearly seven years for taking part in the heists while on supervised release for a previous heroin trafficking conviction.