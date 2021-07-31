Crime Watch 8

Watch live: Multiple people shot near funeral home on near-northwest side

Multiple people were shot on the afternoon of July 31, 2021, ain the 1100 block of West 30th Street on Indianapolis' near-northwest side. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple people were shot Saturday near a funeral home on the near-northwest side and at least one of the victims was in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were sent to a report of a shots fired about 4:35 p.m. Saturday to 1134 W. 30th St., the address of Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care. That’s southwest of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

It was not immediately known if people were shot at the funeral home. Police have not yet indicated how many people were shot, but an IMPD spokesperson was on the way to the crime scene at 5 p.m.

News 8’s Dan Klein reported on Facebook Live that police were surrounding a nearby car at West 30th and Clifton streets.

IMPD tweeted at 5:49 p.m., “Traffic Alert: The 1100 block of W 30th near Clifton is shut down due to an active investigation. Please seek an alternate route. PIO is at the scene.”