Muncie police investigation shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie Police Department is investigating after a person was shot.

MPD says the victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the area of Rosewood and Bethel avenues around noon on Tuesday.

Ball State University police are also on the scene.

Ball State University sent an emergency notification to students.

No victim or suspect information has been released.