Murder charges filed against 17-year-old accused of killing family members

Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III on Thursday was charged with six counts of murder following the shooting deaths of his family members Sunday on the city's east side. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday filed charges against the juvenile accused of murdering six people, including members of his family and an unborn child.

Six murder charges were filed against 17-year-old Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III, online court records show. Childs was also charged with attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license. Court records show Childs’s initial hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Childs is accused of shooting Kezzie Childs, 42; Raymond Childs Jr., 42; Elijah Childs, 18; Rita Childs, 13; and Kiara Hawkins, 19, and her unborn son at a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers initially responded to the 3300 block of East 36th Street on a report of a person shot. Officers found a juvenile boy who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor called the shooting the largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade in the city.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears held a press conference Thursday morning to announce the charges in the case, calling it a heartbreaking situation.

“Not only did so many people lose their lives, but you think about that family and what they were anticipating,” said Mears. “The baby was due in a week…When you think about the fact that that family was preparing for the birth of a child, it was probably going to be the best day in Ms. Hawkins’s life.”

Mears said an argument or a dispute of some kind is believed to have led to the fatal shootings.

He thanked IMPD, detectives and the crime lab for their work in gathering evidence and helping the prosecution file charges quickly.

“This case is really in its infancy,” he said.

Investigators believe Childs used two firearms that were owned by the family to commit the murders. One firearm was recovered at the scene and the other was recovered later when investigators located Childs.

“Our community has suffered another trauma with the tragic loss of this family. Gun violence continues to take and damage too many lives,” he said. “We intend to seek justice for the victims, and to do so in a way that respects the process and all of the circumstances present in this case.”

Under Indiana law, prosecutors do not have an option to file murder charges in juvenile court since the suspect is 17 years old. Because Childs is not yet 18, prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty.

If convicted, Childs faces a minimum sentence of 45 years for each count of murder, and life in prison without parole.