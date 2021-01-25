Juvenile arrested after six killed in shooting; no other suspects believed to be involved

Photo of a scene of a deadly shooting on the city's east side on Jan. 24, 2021. (WISH Photo/Angeli Kakade)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a suspect in the Adams Street homicide case.

IMPD says a juvenile suspect has been arrested in the case. IMPD does not believe any other suspects were involved.

IMPD initially responded to the 3300 block of East 36th Street on a report of a person shot. Officers found a juvenile boy who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The boy who was shot and the suspect are not the same person, according to IMPD.

Further investigation led officers to a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street. Six shooting victims at that location died.

Kezzie Childs, 42; Raymond Childs Jr., 42; Elijah Childs, 18; Rita Childs, 13; and Kiara Hawkins, 19, and her unborn son died in the shooting.

Hawkins was transported to a hospital alive but neither her nor her unborn son were able to survive the shooting.

“Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement. “While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday’s mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community. I am grateful to all of the IMPD officers and criminal justice partners who have worked tirelessly for the last 30 plus hours to bring justice for these victims, their friends and families, and our entire community. I ask community members to join me in praying for the continued recovery of the young man whose life has been forever changed.”

IMPD has not released the juvenile’s name, age or mugshot.

On Sunday, Taylor called it “the largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade” in Indianapolis.