Murder suspect arrested in Paoli following standoff with police

Mugshots of Casey Brown, 38, of Fort Ritner, and Bradley Harper, 39, of Bedford, respectively. (Provided Photos/Lawrence County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

PAOLI, Ind. (WISH) — A murder suspect was arrested in Paoli Saturday after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according to a Facebook post by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Fort Ritner Road after receiving a 911 call of a shooting that had just occurred. When deputies arrived to the location, they found a 21-year-old male dead with gunshot wound injuries. The victim was later identified as Kobe Stancombe, 21, of Bedford. His family was notified of his death. Witnesses on scene informed deputies that the person(s) responsible for the shooting had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators identified two persons of interests in the incident: Casey C. Brown, 38, of Fort Ritner, and Bradley Harper Jr. 39, of Bedford. The two men reportedly fled in a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the black Jeep was located by officers with the Paoli Police Department and deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as it pulled into a gas station on Main Street in Paoli. Officers conducted a felony stop, ordering the two occupants out of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Bradley Harper, surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. The passenger, identified as Casey Brown, refused to exit, forcing an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

Officers from Orleans, Paoli, West Baden, French Lick, Orange County, Lawrence County, and Indiana State Police responded to the scene. Officers attempted to negotiate and utilize non-lethal techniques, such as deploying pepper balls and gas canisters into the vehicle. However, Brown, who was displaying a firearm, continued to disregard commands and refused to surrender.

Eventually, Brown utilized the handgun in his possession and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officer immediately removed Brown from the vehicle and administered life-saving measures. Medics took over and transported Brown to IU Health in Paoli. He was then flown to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Harper was transported back to Lawrence County for questioning. The black Jeep driven by Harper is being processed by state police and Lawrence County police. Brown is in custody at the hospital for murder and attempted murder.

Investigators believe Brown, Harper, Stancombe, and a female knew each other and were all together in the Jeep when the shooting occurred. It is believed multiple shots were fired at the female as she fled from the Jeep.