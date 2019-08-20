High schoolers found with guns at North Central, Ben Davis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students at two Indianapolis high schools were found Tuesday with guns in their backpacks.

According to a statement from Washington Township Schools, an administrator on Tuesday approached a student who was not in an assigned location at North Central High School. The conversation led the administrator to seek a search of the student, and a handgun was found in the student’s backpack.

After school resource officers and Indianapolis metropolitan police were called, the student and the gun were taken into custody, according to the district.

A student at Ben Davis High School was also taken into custody Tuesday after being found with a gun in his backpack, according to a phone message Wayne Township Schools Superintendent Jeff Butts sent to parents.

Ben Davis school administrators responded to a report of possible smoking in one of the school’s bathrooms. A student was apprehended on school property by law enforcement officers, who later found a gun in the student’s backpack, Butts said, and IMPD was called to assist resource officers.

Officers determined the gun found at Ben Davis was not loaded, according to the district. Washington Township Schools did not say whether the gun found at North Central was loaded.

Full statement sent to Ben Davis High School and the Ben Davis Ninth Grade Center parents:

A Ben Davis High School student was arrested Tuesday afternoon when school administrators responded to reports of possible smoking in one of the school’s bathrooms. The student was apprehended on school property by law enforcement officers, who later found a gun in his backpack. We immediately contacted IMPD and they assisted our school resource officers in the investigation. During the investigation, the officers determined the firearm was not loaded.

I appreciate the administrators at Ben Davis High School and our school resource officers immediately implementing our school safety plan. I encourage you to speak with your student about school safety and reiterate the importance of reporting any suspicious activity to a staff member or school resource officer. The See Something, Say Something initiative is our greatest asset in school safety.

Full statement from Washington Township Schools: