North Central senior to stabbing victim: ‘Y’all got 5 seconds before I slice you’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old is being charged in connection with Wednesday’s stabbing at North Central High School, according to court documents.

Around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, Washington Township School police officers responded to the school at 1801 E. 86th St. on reports of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, police found a 17-year-old boy with several stab wounds, including a wound to the heart. The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition, where he suffered from cardiac arrest. His current condition has not been released.

North Central senior Wyatt Maxey was detained immediately following the incident.

According to witnesses, Maxey and the victim, also a senior, had engaged in an argument on Instagram on Tuesday. During the argument, Maxey threatened to kill the student.

A witness who was with the victim at the time of the attack said Maxey called out to the victim as he was walking into school Wednesday morning, saying, “Come on — let’s fight,” and, “Y’all got five seconds before I slice you.”

The witness and victim saw Maxey armed with a knife and ran inside the building. Maxey followed the two inside and attacked the victim, stabbing him multiple times.

A school official witnessed the incident and attempted to pull Maxey off the victim, but was unable to separate the two.

School officials said the assault was recorded on the school’s security cameras.

In an interview with police, Maxey claimed that the attack was retaliation. He said that the victim had agreed to fight with him that morning behind the school. During the fight, Maxey said he was thrown to the ground and kicked. After the victim walked away, Maxey said he followed and attacked the victim because he was angry about the fight.

In the interview, Maxey admitted to police that he “poked” the victim four or five times.

Maxey faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery. Court records indicate that further charges will be filed.

Online records do not yet indicate an initial appearance for Maxey.

The victim has not been identified.

On Friday, around 100 North Central students participated in a sit-in protest at the school, citing concerns of their safety. The school said in a press release that school officials met with several of the students and listened to their concerns. Superintendent Nikki Woodson said anyone can report threats to Washington Township schools at 317-672-0613 (voice and texts) or 1217@alert-1.us.

IMPD asked anyone with information about the fight to contact Michael Phillips, a detective with the aggravated assault office, at 317-327-3475 (voice only, no texts) or Michael.Phillips@indy.gov.