Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests 18-year-old senior in North Central HS stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old senior faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection to Wednesday’s stabbing at North Central High School, police said.

Wyatt Maxey was arrested, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an advisory issued Thursday. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine whether to file formal charges in court. No court case for Maxey was listed in online court records Thursday afternoon.

The high school dismissed students at 10 a.m. Wednesday and canceled all of the day’s extracurricular activities, Superintendent Nikki Woodson said in a YouTube video. School resumed Thursday with additional security as well as a support plan for students and staff.

She said in the video that two seniors got into a verbal fight outside the school at 1901 E. 86th St. The fight continued inside the school and “one student began to stab the other student with a knife.” Woodson said the student with the knife, whom she did not identify, was quickly taken down by staff, and was detained. She said the school nurse treated the injured student, who was later taken to a hospital, the superintendent said. IMPD said Wednesday that the senior stabbed was a 17-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD does not routinely update the conditions of people after their initial report.

Neither Woodson nor IMPD have identified the 17-year-old senior.

IMPD asked anyone with information about the fight to contact Michael Phillips, a detective with the aggravated assault office, at 317-327-3475 (voice only, no texts) or Michael.Phillips@indy.gov.

Woodson said anyone can report threats to Washington Township schools at 317-672-0613 (voice and texts) or 1217@alert-1.us.