Crime Watch 8

Overnight Indianapolis shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to a shooting on Cooper Square Court at the East Village at Avondale Meadows Apartments. That’s about two miles east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds off of 38th Street near Sherman Drive.

IMPD officers at the scene tell News 8 they arrived and found a woman outside who had been shot.

Police did not share any information on the woman’s condition or about any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Sunday night homicide

IMPD was also investigating a homicide that occurred at around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Michigan Street.

Officers say the man who was shot died at the scene.

IMPD says it has recorded 142 homicides so far this year.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Douglas Morning by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.