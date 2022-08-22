Crime Watch 8

Male dies after found with gunshot wounds in residential area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male died after being found with gunshot wounds Sunday night in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Michigan Street. That’s between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Commander Ida Williams said homicide investigators were at the scene. No information was immediately available on whether the area is safe, or on a possible suspect. The male’s age was not immediately known.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will identify the person who died.

The homicide was the city’s third on Sunday and the city’s 142nd for 2022. Indianapolis had more than 270 homicides in 2022.