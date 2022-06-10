Crime Watch 8

Person dies after shooting at 38th Street, Mitthoeffer Road

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday to 9950 E. 38th St. That's the address for a Marathon Gas station at Mitthoeffer Road. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting Thursday night on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday to 9950 E. 38th St. That’s the address for a Marathon Gas station at Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers found a person with gunshot wounds who died.

Police were gathering information at the scene and planned to provide information to the media. In the meantime, no information was available on whether the area is safe, or if a suspect is at large.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the person who died and determine the cause of death.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Critics say Holcomb’s tax refund proposal doesn’t go far enough

Indiana News /

IU Health employees practice at Fishers hospital before it’s built

Local /

Judge accepts plea deal for Indiana teacher who slapped teen

Indiana News /

3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.