Crime Watch 8

Person dies after shooting at 38th Street, Mitthoeffer Road

(WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting Thursday night on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday to 9950 E. 38th St. That’s the address for a Marathon Gas station at Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers found a person with gunshot wounds who died.

Police were gathering information at the scene and planned to provide information to the media. In the meantime, no information was available on whether the area is safe, or if a suspect is at large.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the person who died and determine the cause of death.