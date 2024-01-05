Person fatally shot, another detained at apartments on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and another was detained after a shooting was reported Thursday night at apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 10:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 4800 block of Lakeshore Place. That’s at Lakeshore Apartments off East 82nd Street just west of Allisonville Road.

No information was immediately available on the people, or what may have led to the shooting.

An IMPD spokesman was on the way to the crime scene to provide more information.

Personnel from Lakeshore Apartments was preventing the news media from entering its property.