Person found shot dead in east side apartment on Michigan Street

Illuminated blue and red police lights on top of an IMPD patrol car in Indianapolis. A person was found shot dead inside an apartment on Indianapolis' east side off Michigan Street near Emerson Avenue on March 30, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside an apartment on the east side of Indianapolis late Friday night.

The person’s name and age haven’t been released.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11:15 p.m. Friday to a small apartment building in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. That’s in a residential area near the intersection of Michigan Street and Emerson Avenue.

When officers arrived, police say they had to force their way into the apartment. When they finally got inside, they found the person with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says they were working to gather more information on the incident. They haven’t provided any information on potential suspects.