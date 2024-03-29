IMPD: Person shot near Garfield Park Library

IMPD says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the Garfield Park library on Shelby Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot Friday afternoon near a library on the city’s southeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded at 12 p.m. to a shooting at 2502 Shelby Street. That’s the address of the Garfield Park branch of the Indianapolis Public Library.

IMPD says the victim was awake and breathing when transported to a local hospital but did not provide any other details.

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and IMPD did not identify any possible suspects.

No other information was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.